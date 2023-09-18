One more cool, crisp night lies ahead before humidity levels start to climb throughout the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The cool mornings are offering us an appetizer to fall knowing that the season officially arrives this weekend.

The clear skies and dry air will lead to another cool, crisp night with overnight lows dropping into the lower 60′s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm, but it will be a ‘dry’ warmth due to the low humidity in place as highs reach the lower 90′s.

Our surface winds will predominantly be out of the southeast this week, which will lead to climbing humidity values and milder overnight lows. Our daytime highs will generally be in the lower 90′s, which is a few degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

There will be an upper-level disturbance that impacts far northeast Texas by the middle of the week. However, it appears the better dynamics and lift will remain north of our region, keeping us relatively dry this week as we stay under a partly-to-mostly sunny sky.

Our next storm system and cold frontal passage look to arrive by this weekend, bringing in some modest rain chances on Sunday and Monday followed by some slightly cooler weather as we get into early next week.

