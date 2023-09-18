Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Patrick Mahomes’ agent talks AstroTurf, Aaron Rodgers, Chiefs QB’s restructured contract

KLTV Sports Director Michael Coleman spoke with legendary sports agent Leigh Steinberg in an exclusive East Texas Now interview Monday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV Sports Director Michael Coleman spoke with legendary sports agent Leigh Steinberg in an exclusive East Texas Now interview Monday.

Steinberg managed football icon Earl Campbell during his career, and now he works with Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. The agent said in his interview, that he would leave Mahomes to comment on his restructured contract himself, and left it at “a great player gets rewarded.”

Steinberg instead focused on the topic of AstroTurf vs grass in terms of the great American sport. In the agent’s opinion, football was meant to be played on grass, which he noted has give, and can prevent injuries that AstroTurf would not. He recalled injuries that have happened in games that were attributed directly to AstroTurf, and the conversation led into the recent injury of Jets’ QB Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers’ torn Achilles tendon could be a breaking point for the Jets, Steinberg said. According to the agent, teams structure their spending cap around their key players, and losing a prized part of the team leaves them with a backup with a severe talent drop-off.

