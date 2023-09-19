Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

3 more arrests made in shooting near Rose Rudman in Tyler

Jace Ogilvie has tampering with evidence added to his charges, Tyler PD says.
Jace Ogilvie has tampering with evidence added to his charges, Tyler PD says.(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three new arrests have been made in a shooting that occurred on Aug. 28 near the new Hubbard Middle School construction site, close to Rose Rudman Park.

The shooting occurred on New Copeland Road near the north entrance to Rose Rudman, according to Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh. When police went to the scene, they found that Willie Ogilvie, 18, had been shot in his lower back. Police said that just prior to the shooting, several people had been involved in a physical altercation.

Ogilvie was taken to a local hospital for treatment for the non-life-threatening injury.

One person was arrested in August in the shooting; Jace Ogilvie of Tyler. He was charged with deadly conduct.

Now, three more arrests have been made, according to Erbaugh. Willie Ogilvie was arrested for deadly conduct, and Anjaylee Goodwyn for tampering with evidence. They have been booked into the Smith County jail. A juvenile suspect has also been charged.

Erbaugh added that the charge of tampering with evidence was also added to the charges on Jace Ogilvie.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woodville Police
Deputies kill suspect who shot Woodville officer in face
Close up of asphalt road with yellow marking
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler wreck disrupts traffic at US-259, US-59 intersection
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
Woodville Police
Texas Rangers investigating after Woodville police officer shot

Latest News

Filling glass of water from stainless steel kitchen faucet. Drinking water concept. Austria...
Swift Water Supply lifts boil water notice
John Orbon Speights
Livingston man gets 99 years for 2017 murder of wife
Hunter Stuckey and Caden Alexander
2 East Texas students place in top 25 at college fishing tournament in Alabama
Wild ocelot
State looking for ways to save ocelot population