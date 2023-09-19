3 more arrests made in shooting near Rose Rudman in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three new arrests have been made in a shooting that occurred on Aug. 28 near the new Hubbard Middle School construction site, close to Rose Rudman Park.

The shooting occurred on New Copeland Road near the north entrance to Rose Rudman, according to Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh. When police went to the scene, they found that Willie Ogilvie, 18, had been shot in his lower back. Police said that just prior to the shooting, several people had been involved in a physical altercation.

Ogilvie was taken to a local hospital for treatment for the non-life-threatening injury.

One person was arrested in August in the shooting; Jace Ogilvie of Tyler. He was charged with deadly conduct.

Now, three more arrests have been made, according to Erbaugh. Willie Ogilvie was arrested for deadly conduct, and Anjaylee Goodwyn for tampering with evidence. They have been booked into the Smith County jail. A juvenile suspect has also been charged.

Erbaugh added that the charge of tampering with evidence was also added to the charges on Jace Ogilvie.

