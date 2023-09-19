Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly Sunny and Warm Today. Few Showers/Thundershowers Far Northern Areas
Mostly Sunny and warm today. Few showers/thundershowers northern areas.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... An upper-level disturbance will move over portions of Oklahoma/far northern sections of East Texas over the next few days bringing with it a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Most of the precipitation should remain along I-30 and may stretch southward to near I-20. This should continue through Friday. Starting on Saturday evening, more showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible area wide as a cold front is scheduled to move through ETX late on Sunday. Slightly cooler temperatures are then expected. Have a great Tuesday.

