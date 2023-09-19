Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lady Jacks volleyball team win 3 at home

Lady Jacks win 3 straight at home including Ole Miss
Lady Jacks win 3 straight at home including Ole Miss(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Winning big this weekend was the SFA Lady Jack volleyball team who began Thursday with a win over Sam Houston.

That carried into Friday where the Lady Jacks defeated Tulsa. And then on Saturday where they were big winners over Ole Miss.

Head coach Debbie Humphreys said, “started off getting to host Sam Houston keep that battle of the Piney Woods rivalry alive. Took care of business there, follow that up with a tough, tough win against Tulsa and then wrap up the week hosting an SEC school, not something we get to do every day.”

She also said, “I think the positive thing is that there’s there’s still more in the tank for this team. So there’s still there’s still work to be done.”

