Longview homeowner thought bomb exploded when car hit house

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview couple had a rude awakening early Tuesday morning when a car ran into their house. And it’s not the first time their property has been hit by a vehicle since they live at a sharp curve in the street.

Mickey Couture says he has lived on a bend in Montclair Street for 21 years, and this is the first time someone hit his house.

“We were awakened to a sound I hope I never hear again in my lifetime,” Couture said.

When the sound woke him up, he had questions.

“Did the Russians invade? Are we being bombed?” Couture asked.

He says he ran out of his bedroom.

“I see headlights projecting through my living room wall,” Couture said.

He forced the damaged front door open and:

“There was this lady sitting here in this vehicle totally freaked out. My wife and I, we called the police, and they were here before I could put my pants and shirt on,” Couture said.

He says within minutes firefighters were also on scene and they:

“Called in a team that specializes in stabilizing dwellings that are hit,” Couture said.

Special Operations went to work and:

“In no time they had built a framework inside to support the ceiling,” Couture said.

He took some pictures soon after it happened.

He says two hours later everyone was gone. This was the first time his house was hit, but not his property. He says his mailbox, bushes and even a car have been plowed into. He says about eight incidents since 2001.

“Typically, late at night about ‘bar-thirty,’” Couture said.

He theorizes a contributing factor may be that the double yellow line in the road ends pointing at his driveway and begins again in the curve.

“I have complained to the city there needs to be some sort of warning at this corner because this is happening so often,” Couture said.

He says all the other times he’s been hit people just kept driving and he thinks they’re:

“Uninsured motorists,” Couture said.

And the driver that hit his house?

“Uninsured motorist,” Couture said.

Longview police say the driver got a ticket for that. They also say the double yellow line is absent in the intersection since it’s illegal to cross a double yellow line. Mickey says the vehicle hitting the house is the first incident he’s had since putting reflectors up by his driveway.

“Of course, it’s red, and international language red means don’t go,” Couture said.

He hopes the reflectors are understood by everyone driving westbound on Montclair.

Couture says some drivers use Montclair as a cut through between Judson Road and McCann. The City of Longview says they are aware of concerns at the intersection and is reviewing signage and pavement markings at the location to ensure proper traffic controls are in place.

A Longview home was struck by a car around 3 a.m. Tuesday, and the homeowner said this is an unfortunate trend at his residence.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.