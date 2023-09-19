SFA football coach reacts to recent win

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA football team traveled over to Natchitoches on Saturday to take on Northwestern State. Lumberjacks looking good from start to finish would put it to their rivals and win it 41-7 dominating the Northwestern State Demons. This had Head Coach Colby Carthel in a good mood for todays press conference.

“Start to finish just a really big fun night,” he said. “Got to celebrate rivalry when you know we don’t play those guys every year anymore. And it’s not because we don’t want to, not on the schedule and I don’t think they want to be so that’s fun for our guys to win a rivalry game and celebrate with the biggest, the largest traveling trophy in college sports. That eight-foot log weighed about 1200 pounds. We got a couple guys in the training room now with sports hernia from lifting, carrying that thing around.”

Coach Carthel added, “but it was a fun night and a fun celebration. Guys enjoyed themselves and now we’ve got to turn the page as we start conference play this week.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.