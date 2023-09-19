Slow-cooker spiced apples by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re ready for fall and you love apples and cinnamon, this is a recipe you’re going to want to try. If you’re a fan of Cracker Barrel’s fried apples, you’ll love this healthier version, too. Only 1/4 cup sugar for the whole batch.

Slow-cooker spiced apples

3 pounds of baking apples, cored and sliced into thin wedges (Granny Smith, Fuji, Gala, etc.)

4 tablespoons b utter

¼ cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

¾ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon allspice

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

2 tablespoons corn starch

3 tablespoons water or apple juice

Method:

1. Wash, core, and peel apples. (If you don’t want to peel them, it’s still good. It’s a matter of personal preference.) Then cut apples into eight wedges each. Place in a slow cooker.

2. Sprinkle the corn starch over the apples, then use a spatula to toss the apples so they’re all coated in the corn starch.

3. In a bowl, combine the sugar and spices, then sprinkle over the apples. Toss to coat. (NOTE: If you have apple pie spice that you’d rather use, substitute 4 1/2 teaspoons of that to replace all the spices listed.)

4. Chop the butter into pieces and place them across the top of the apples.

5. Sprinkle the apple juice over the apples.

6. Cover the slow cooker, then turn on high. Check for doneness after 90 minutes. Mine cooked for two hours and were very soft.

Use the apples as a side dish at dinner, or use to top oatmeal, yogurt, or even ice cream. Enjoy!

