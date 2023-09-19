Swift Water Supply lifts boil water notice

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Swift Water Supply customers are no longer advised to boil their water prior to consumption.

The notice applied to customers on the following county roads: CR 228, CR 230, CR 231, CR 232, CR 2321, CR 232,

On September 15,2023, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Swift Water Supply Corporation, TX1740019, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as September 19, 2023.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Matt Barrett or Danielle Cunningham at 936-462-7843 or 936-221-6490.

