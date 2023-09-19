Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Swift Water Supply lifts boil water notice

Filling glass of water from stainless steel kitchen faucet. Drinking water concept. Austria...
Filling glass of water from stainless steel kitchen faucet. Drinking water concept. Austria pure water from mountains.(Envato Elements)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Swift Water Supply customers are no longer advised to boil their water prior to consumption.

The notice applied to customers on the following county roads: CR 228, CR 230, CR 231, CR 232, CR 2321, CR 232,

On September 15,2023, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Swift Water Supply Corporation, TX1740019, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as September 19, 2023.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Matt Barrett or Danielle Cunningham at 936-462-7843 or 936-221-6490.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woodville Police
Deputies kill suspect who shot Woodville officer in face
Close up of asphalt road with yellow marking
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler wreck disrupts traffic at US-259, US-59 intersection
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
Woodville Police
Texas Rangers investigating after Woodville police officer shot

Latest News

Jace Ogilvie has tampering with evidence added to his charges, Tyler PD says.
3 more arrests made in shooting near Rose Rudman in Tyler
John Orbon Speights
Livingston man gets 99 years for 2017 murder of wife
Hunter Stuckey and Caden Alexander
2 East Texas students place in top 25 at college fishing tournament in Alabama
Wild ocelot
State looking for ways to save ocelot population