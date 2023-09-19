Undefeated Tyler Lions join Red Zone Top 10

A few changes this week. Tyler High makes its top 10 debut along with Center, who beat previous top 10 Daingerfield in Week 4. Mount Vernon also falls out after a loss to Sabine.

1. Carthage (4-0)

The Bulldogs remained undefeated last week with a win over Marshall 38-13. Carthage will travel to Bullard this week to open up district play against the Panthers who are also 4-0 this season.



2. Chapel Hill (4-0)

Chapel Hill continues to roll, putting up 40+ points in each game this season. They defeated Nacogdoches last week 42-22. The Bulldogs have a bye week this week but will open up district play on the road in Palestine on the 29th.

3. Timpson (4-0)

The Timpson Bears stay at number 3 this week following a 63-12 victory over Waskom. The Bears will travel to Grapeland this week to take on the Sandies who have lost their last 3 games.

4. Longview (3-1)

The Longview Lobos knocked off their rival Lufkin 42-0 in our Game of the Week. This week the Lobos will head to Lancaster where the Tigers are 1-3 and on a 3-game losing streak.

5. Kilgore (3-1)

Kilgore has won 3 straight after falling to Carthage in the season opener (30-27). The Bulldogs will open up district play this week at home as they welcome the 2-2 Palestine Wildcats to town.

6. Malakoff (4-0)

The Malakoff Tigers remain undefeated on the season following a 51-7 win over Gladewater. This week, the Tigers head to Kemp to take on the Yellowjackets who are coming off their first win of the season (28-0) over Rice.

7. Winnsboro (3-0)

The Winnsboro Red Raiders continue to put up points. They have scored 50+ in each game this season, including a 56-21 win over New Boston last week. The Red Raiders head to Emory this week to take on the Rains Wildcats, who are still looking for their first win of the season.

8. Garrison (4-0)

The Garrison Bulldogs joined our Top 10 last week, and then went out and beat Alto 63-12. The defense is only allowing 8 points per game. Garrison will host the West Sabine Tigers this week who are 2-2 on the season and coming off a 44-0 win over Trinity.

9. Tyler High (4-0)

Welcome to the Top 10 for the first time this season, the Tyler High Lions. The Lions opened district play last week on the road knocking off North Mesquite 21-6. Tyler will look to stay undefeated on Thursday Night when they host the McKinney North Bulldogs at Rose Stadium.

10. Center (3-1)

The Center Roughriders round out our Top 10 this week. Center’s lone loss this season was to North Desoto High School out of Louisiana (57-52). The Roughriders will open district play this week at home as they take on the 2-2 Canton Eagles.

