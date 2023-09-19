Warming up and becoming more humid in the days ahead

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our surface winds will begin to shift out of the southeast for the rest of this week, which will lead to climbing humidity values and milder overnight lows. That means that instead of dropping into the lower 60′s, we will only fall into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s in the nights ahead. Our daytime highs will generally be in the lower 90′s, which is a few degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

There will be an upper-level disturbance that impacts far northeast Texas by tomorrow. However, it appears the better dynamics and lift will remain north of our region, keeping us relatively dry this week as we stay under a partly-to-mostly sunny sky. Due to this disturbance being nearby in proximity, we will add in a 20% chance of rain in the forecast for Wednesday as any outflow boundary could spark a quick downpour in our northern counties and communities.

Outside of this brief, small chance for rain during our mid-week, the rest of the week looks partly cloudy, hot, and dry as we round out the last few days of astronomical summer.

Our next storm system and cold frontal passage look to arrive by late Sunday or early Monday of next week, bringing in some modest rain chances on Sunday and likely rain chances on Monday. This cold frontal passage will then be followed by some slightly cooler weather as we get into early next week and the first few days of astronomical fall.

Rainfall amounts within the next week look to average around half-an-inch, with isolated, higher amounts certainly in play with those likely rain chances returning next Monday.

