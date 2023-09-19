Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Dallas officer injured in shootout with suspect

Dallas police dash camera video shows the moment officers saw a gunman identified as Juan Vicente Zavala Lopez shooting into a truck on Scyene Road.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From TMX

DALLAS, Texas - Dallas police dash camera video shows the moment officers saw a gunman identified as Juan Vicente Zavala Lopez shooting into a truck on Scyene Road.

“The officers turned into a nearby business parking lot with duty weapons draw and Zavala Lopez fired several times,” said Chief Eddie Garcia, Dallas Police Department.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woodville Police
Deputies kill suspect who shot Woodville officer in face
Close up of asphalt road with yellow marking
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler wreck disrupts traffic at US-259, US-59 intersection
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Woodville Police
Texas Rangers investigating after Woodville police officer shot

Latest News

WATCH: Dallas officer injured in shootout with suspect
WATCH: Dallas officer injured in shootout with suspect
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Man accused in deaths of nearly two dozen elderly women in Texas killed by his prison cellmate
FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park, Nov. 5,...
Rapper Travis Scott is questioned over deadly crowd surge at Texas festival in wave of lawsuits
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 9-19-23
Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and warm today. Rain chances return tomorrow