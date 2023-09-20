Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
More showers/thundershowers Late Thursday, North of I-20
More rain possible northern areas late Thursday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We are looking for more chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms through Friday. Thursday’s rain should remain north of I-20 and occur during the evening hours. More rain will be possible on Friday, generally over the northern and eastern sections of ETX. There is a Marginal Risk for strong/severe storms generally along and north of I-20 through tomorrow. The rain should be over before the Red Zone Games get underway. We will keep you updated on that, for sure. We are not expecting any rain on Saturday, but that changes on Sunday as we prepare for a cold front to move through early on Monday morning. Rain chances on Sunday increase to a 50% chance, then continues near that through Monday. Rain tapers off on Tuesday, however, a few showers may linger through at least the morning hours. By next Wednesday, the ran ends and temperatures should be fairly close to normal for this time of year. Have a great day.

