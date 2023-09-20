Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Boil water notice issued for part of Nacogdoches County

This notice is for customers that live on CR 804, FM 1638 and FM 343 area only.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Press Release

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Due to a main water break on a 8″ line on FM 1638 of the water system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Lilly Grove SUD # 1740014, public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth drinking etc.).

This notice is for customers that live on CR 804, FM 1638 and FM 343 area only. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, school and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Boyd Dueboay at Lilly Grove SUD 7435 FM 1638 Nacogdoches, TX 75964 or call the office at 569-9292.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Texas prisoner accused of killing 22 older women is slain by cellmate while serving life sentence
John Orbon Speights
Livingston man gets 99 years for 2017 murder of wife
Hunter Stuckey and Caden Alexander
2 East Texas students place in top 25 at college fishing tournament in Alabama
A small alligator that is missing its upper jaw has been rescued and is now living at Gatorland...
Alligator missing upper jaw finds new home at Gatorland
Wild ocelot
State looking for ways to save ocelot population

Latest News

Daryl Rosborough has had sickle-cell disease since he was a child. He was diagnosed at two...
East Texas man creates sickle-cell support community as he battles disease
Daryl Rosborough creates sickle-cell support community as he battles disease
East Texas man creates sickle-cell support community as he battles disease
Images of recalled Mid America dog food.
Mount Pleasant pet food company recalls product for salmonella concerns
The Tucker Family
Kilgore family reflects on cancer journey during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month