Van Zandt County constable discusses pulling over truck driver charged with murder in road-rage shooting

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Illinois man is charged with the murder of a vehicle passenger following a road rage incident on Tuesday.

According to information from Van Zandt County Sheriff Joe Carter, at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at the 520 mile marker on Interstate 20, Jason Rashad Williams, 46, of Danville, Illinois, was driving an 18-wheeler when he opened fire on a vehicle. One of the vehicle’s three occupants was struck by the gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene.

Van Zandt County Pct. 4 Constable Pat Jordan said he was driving east on I-20 towards Tyler at the time of the incident. Jordan heard the call come through while driving, and requested a description of the suspect’s vehicle. Jordan was told to look for a maroon truck pulling a white trailer. He pulled over the first one he saw that matched the description around mile marker 542 just 17 minutes after the initial 911 call.

Jordan said he motioned to the driver, who exited the truck and came to the back to talk to Jordan. He later identified himself as Williams. He complied fully, Jordan said, and answered questions about the altercation. Williams admitted to having a weapon on him, and after taking Williams .45 caliber handgun, Jordan said he became more convinced he had found the suspect.

“I asked him, I said, ‘Were you involved in an altercation down the road?’ And he said ‘Yes.’”, Jordan said. “And immediately I thought, ‘Well, this might be the guy.’”

Jordan said Williams named the make and model of the car, and admitted he had gotten into a verbal dispute with the passengers, one of whom Williams said was a black female.

“He said he was coming down the road, vehicle pulled up beside him, they got into some sort of verbal argument, and she threw something at his truck,” Jordan said. “I asked him, I said, ‘Well, did you have a gun pointed at them?’ ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah.’ ‘Did you fire a gun?’ ‘I don’t know.’ I just, at that point, I just felt like it was him.”

After a search warrant was obtained for the truck, another gun was found and confiscated. Williams was detained at the scene for questioning, and arrested soon after for the suspected murder of the victim.

Jordan said he felt fortunate to have found Williams so quickly after the call.

“In this business, we work hard to solve cases, but sometimes it takes a little bit of luck. If I would have sat there and missed that vehicle in that 15 second range, we probably would still have a whodunnit,” Jordan said.

Williams was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail on a charge of murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with a collective bond total of $1,750,000.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Previous reporting:

Man charged with murder following I-20 vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Van Zandt County

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.