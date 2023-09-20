Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

SFA women’s soccer ready for conference play

SFA women's soccer
SFA women's soccer(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lady Jack soccer team dropped their last game to TCU 3-1, but are still very confident heading into conference play this week.

Head Coach Tony Minnati talked about the TCU GAME, “In that game against TCU. I think that’s one of the best performances we’ve had against a power five team. It’s actually the first goal of starters against starters that we’ve scored against a power five team where we did score against Arkansas a few years back, but that was like the last 10 minutes of the game we were down 5-0 and there wasn’t many other starters on the field at the time.”

He added more on their confidence level, stating, “I think we’re really confident with this group and what we established as what I believe is our starting unit with the formation and tactically how we want to go out there and know that we have three goalkeepers that can all do the job. It’s just gonna help us going forward.”

The Lady Jacks begin conference play this Thursday night at home against Tarleton and then Sunday afternoon at home at 1 pm against Abilene Christian.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woodville Police
Deputies kill suspect who shot Woodville officer in face
Close up of asphalt road with yellow marking
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler wreck disrupts traffic at US-259, US-59 intersection
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Texas prisoner accused of killing 22 older women is slain by cellmate while serving life sentence

Latest News

Hunter Stuckey and Caden Alexander
2 East Texas students place in top 25 at college fishing tournament in Alabama
Houston Astros
Mullins hits 3-run homer in 9th to lift Orioles to 8-7 win over Astros
Texas Rangers
All-Star rookie 3B Josh Jung back in the Texas lineup, a boost for the playoff-chasing Rangers
Houston Texans
Texans offense improves, but defense struggles in loss to Colts