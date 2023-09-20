SFA women’s soccer ready for conference play

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lady Jack soccer team dropped their last game to TCU 3-1, but are still very confident heading into conference play this week.

Head Coach Tony Minnati talked about the TCU GAME, “In that game against TCU. I think that’s one of the best performances we’ve had against a power five team. It’s actually the first goal of starters against starters that we’ve scored against a power five team where we did score against Arkansas a few years back, but that was like the last 10 minutes of the game we were down 5-0 and there wasn’t many other starters on the field at the time.”

He added more on their confidence level, stating, “I think we’re really confident with this group and what we established as what I believe is our starting unit with the formation and tactically how we want to go out there and know that we have three goalkeepers that can all do the job. It’s just gonna help us going forward.”

The Lady Jacks begin conference play this Thursday night at home against Tarleton and then Sunday afternoon at home at 1 pm against Abilene Christian.

