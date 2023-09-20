Warming up and becoming humid with a chance of late day storms on the menu for Friday afternoon

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our surface winds have shifted back to the southeast, which will lead to climbing humidity values and milder overnight lows. That means that instead of dropping into the lower 60′s, we will only fall into the lower 70′s in the nights ahead. Our daytime highs will generally be in the lower-to-middle 90′s, which is a few degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

There will be another thunderstorm complex that will ride the upper-level winds down toward our area on Friday, which will give us a 30% chance for afternoon thunderstorms as we round out the week.

It should be noted that the best shot of rain with the disturbance clipping our area on Friday will be for our far eastern counties and communities that stretch from Center down to San Augustine and all the way to Jasper and Newton. In other words, that Highway 96 corridor and over toward Toledo Bend Country will have the best chance to see some storms advance from north-to-south than anywhere else in the Piney Woods.

Outside of the Friday afternoon rain and storm chance, it will remain warm and more humid under partly cloudy skies as mild mornings give way to hot afternoons.

Our next storm system and cold frontal passage look to arrive early next week, bringing in some modest rain chances on Sunday and likely rain chances on Monday. This cold frontal passage will then be followed by some slightly cooler weather as we get into early next week and the first few days of astronomical fall next week.

Rainfall amounts within the next week look to average around one inch, with isolated, higher amounts certainly in play with those likely rain chances returning early next week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.

