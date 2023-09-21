Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few strong thunderstorms are possible this evening over the NW sections of East Texas where the Storm Predication Center has placed that area under a Slight Risk for these storms. Gusty winds and some hail will be possible. Most of ETX should remain warm and dry. Better chances for afternoon showers/thundershowers exist tomorrow with the hope that the rain ends before the Red Zone games tomorrow evening. Saturday should be dry, but Sunday and Monday, the chances for widespread showers/thunderstorms exist as we await a cold front on Monday. Some of the storms on Sunday and Monday could be strong to severe. As always, we will keep our eye on it for you. Cooler temperatures are expected next week, but only a little cooler.

