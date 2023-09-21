Beckville coach ‘feeling pretty good’ about 3-1 start

BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Things are starting to come together for the Beckville Bearcats.

“Sitting here three and one, feeling pretty good about how we’ve done things, but got a lot of work to do moving forward,” Head Coach Cody Ross said.

Ross’ interview was streamed on Red Zone Preview, which can be streamed live every Wednesday at 8 p.m. during football season on East Texas Now.

“We take care of the football, stay on track, we feel pretty good about it,” Ross said.

Beckville travels to Big Sandy on Friday. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

