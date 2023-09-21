Beckville prepares for Big Sandy

BECKVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - I traveled over to Beckville to check out the Bearcats and hang out with head coach Cody Ross. The Bearcats who dropped their first game to Timpson have been winning ever since. And this Friday night they look to make it four in a row.

This week you go up against a Big Sandy tell me what it’s gonna take to get a win?

“Yeah, we took a look at Big Sandy to see what they could do,” Coach Ross said. “You know they got a couple kids up front that play well number 55 is a really good defensive lineman. So we’ve talked to her a lot about you know, making sure that we share things up front. You know, everything starts for us in the run game and then we work hard for our passing game off of that. So I got a couple of kids in the secondary that can run they got a couple of backs and receivers that can catch and carry the football so you know, we’re trying to run to the football and defense. Make sure we shore up our assignments and and take care of the football we take care of the football stay on track. We feel pretty good about it.”

And that will be Beckville taking on Big Sandy this Friday night at Big Sandy with kickoff at 7:30 pm.

