Crockett police searching for suspect in auto pedestrian accident

(MGN)
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Crockett Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in an auto-pedestrian accident.

According to an online post, police responded to the call between South Fourth Street and West Goliad Avenue Monday afternoon.

Arriving at the scene, they learned the victim was struck by two different vehicles while walking on the marked pedestrian crossing. Police said the second vehicle had already left the scene and are working on identifying the driver and vehicle.

The accident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crockett Police at (936)544-2021.

