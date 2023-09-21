A few scattered downpours will be possible Friday afternoon before better rain odds arrive early next week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A rise in our humidity levels will lead to overnight lows only falling into the lower 70′s in the nights ahead. Our daytime highs will generally be in the lower-to-middle 90′s, which is several degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

An upstream disturbance will combine with daytime heating and outflow boundaries to give us a 30% chance of widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms as we round out the week on Friday. Most areas will stay dry, but for the first time this week, we will have some activity on the radar on Friday afternoon.

Outside of the Friday afternoon rain and storm chance, it will remain hot and more humid under partly cloudy skies as mild mornings give way to hot afternoons through the weekend.

The first day of astronomical fall is Saturday, and coincidentally, that will be our hottest day on the horizon as it will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 90′s.

Our next storm system and cold frontal passage look to arrive early next week, bringing in some modest rain chances on Sunday and likely rain chances on Monday. This cold frontal passage looks to bring us some beneficial, soaking rains that will no doubt help our ongoing drought situation.

This early week frontal passage will then be followed by some slightly cooler and drier weather as we get into the first few days of astronomical fall next week.

Rainfall amounts within the next week look to average around one-to-two inches, with isolated, higher amounts certainly in play with those likely rain chances returning early next week.

