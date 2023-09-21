Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Former Wood County firefighter pleads guilty to 4 counts of felony arson

Former Wood County firefighter pleads guilty to 4 counts of felony arsonay.
By JD Conte
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Former Hainesville volunteer firefighter pleaded guilty in Wood County court today to four counts of felony arson.

Courtney Dwaine Keel now faces eight years probation and $6,000 in fines after prosecutors say he would set fires and then later return to fight them as a member of the department. Additionally, Keel is banned from department property and from communicating with members.

All of the fires were located within 1.5 to 2 miles of Keel’s residence, which raised investigators’ suspicions.

“This was a circumstantial case; we didn’t have hard evidence as far as somebody seeing him light the fires,” said Wood County District Attorney Angela Albers. “We had a lot of circumstantial evidence that he lived close, that he would be in proximity to these fires before other firefighters would, so it really just was the circumstances that led us to believe he committed these offenses.”

Keel’s attorney, Erick Platten, said he plans to file a motion to reopen the case. He says his client pleaded guilty believing he would be receiving deferred probation.

“It was believed that it was deferred probation; in fact, it was adjudicated probation. That was not our understanding the whole time,” said Platten. “We are in the process of re-opening his cases.”

Court documents obtained by KLTV show that Keel agreed to a plea agreement that would offer non-deferred probation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Stuckey and Caden Alexander
2 East Texas students place in top 25 at college fishing tournament in Alabama
A small alligator that is missing its upper jaw has been rescued and is now living at Gatorland...
Alligator missing upper jaw finds new home at Gatorland
Hunter Perry, owner of Mike Perry Motor Company
East Texas auto dealer says truck purchases driving up car payments
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
“What happens when we have natural disasters, blood drives in those areas are cancelled. So...
American Red Cross declares national blood shortage, including in East Texas

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Shorty The Squirrel
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Truman Smith Troubadour
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
I-20 Shooting Follow Up
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
ETX State Fair Preview