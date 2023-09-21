Polk County jailer accused of improper sexual relationship with inmate

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A jailer has been fired from her post and arrested after allegations of improper relationship.

According to a representative of the Texas Rangers, Sheriff Byron Lyons requested a jailer’s arrest following an investigation that began in September. The jailer, identified as Charity Desirae Prince, 25, of Onalaska, has been arrested on a charge of improper sexual activity with a person in custody, a second-degree felony.

Prince was booked into the Polk County Jail on Thursday. She is held on a $5,000 surety bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

