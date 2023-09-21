Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Lions undefeated going into short week before Thursday game

Woods’ interview was streamed on Red Zone Preview, which is streamed every Wednesday at 8 p.m. during football season on East Texas Now.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The undefeated Tyler Lions have had to make adjustments for their short week but Head Coach Rashaun Woods isn’t stressing it.

“There are some things that change, but all in all, we don’t change a whole lot schematically. We are who we are,” Woods said.

The Lions play at McKinney North Thursday night.

