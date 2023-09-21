Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Whitehouse coach says team is all-in on culture

"Everything that you ask them to do, they do it and they breathe and bleed our culture, and its headed on the right track."
By Michael Coleman
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse Head Coach Kyle Westerberg said his team “is on the right track” heading into their district opener against Nacogdoches.

“This is our first district game, our first district opponent,” Westerberg said. “And so, you know, our whole thing is it’s about us, and we wanna go one and 0. You know, and so, we’ve gotta put these last four games behind us, and know that these games are for keeps now.”

Westerberg’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview, which is streamed Wednesdays at 8 p.m. during football season on East Texas Now.

“The kids are bought in,” Westerberg said. “Everything that you ask them to do, they do it and they breathe and bleed our culture, and its headed on the right track.”

