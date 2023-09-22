Border Patrol not seeing an increase in migrants in the Laredo Sector

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The recent surge of migrants at border cities is sparking some concerns for residents here in Laredo.

Border Patrol officials in the Laredo Sector assure the community that our city has not seen an increase in migration at this time; however, they are continuing to support neighboring sectors when it comes to the processing of migrants.

Councilmember Gilbert Gonzalez said currently the non-governmental agencies are processing hundreds of people on a daily basis.

“It’s not here in Laredo, we know it’s a high number of immigrants in the Del Rio Sector, so we as a city have been in constant contact with Border Patrol, here at the NGO’s we are processing three to four hundred immigrants daily, we have the capacity to process 1,250,” said Gonzalez.

Border Patrol and the City of Laredo said they are continuing to work with local, state, and federal agencies to make sure that our area does not exceed capacity.

