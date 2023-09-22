Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Breakfast skillet hash by Casie Buck of Oaklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast

This recipe is perfect for fall mornings, and can even be cooked over a campfire in a cast iron...
This recipe is perfect for fall mornings, and can even be cooked over a campfire in a cast iron skillet or Dutch oven.(Casie Buck, Oaklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Casie Buck, who owns Oaklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast in Winnsboro, is sharing a delicious breakfast recipe that can be made in a cast iron skillet or a big Dutch oven. Perfect for fall breakfasts, and especially great over a campfire!

Breakfast Skillet Hash

Ingredients

¼ cup butter, cubed

20 ounces of refrigerated hash browns or skillet potatoes

7 ounces frozen fully cooked breakfast sausage links, thawed and cut in ½ in pieces

6 oz Maple Pork Sausage pieces

¼ cup chopped onion

¼ cup chopped green pepper

12 large eggs, lightly beaten

Season All to taste (salt and pepper are an option as well)

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

  • In a deep 12-inch cast iron skillet, melt the butter.
  • Add the potatoes, sausage, onion, and green pepper.
  • Cook, uncovered, over medium heat util potatoes are lightly browned, 15-20 minutes.
  • Push the potato mixture towards the edge of the pan.
  • Pour eggs into the center of the pan.
  • Cook and stir ov3er medium heat until the eggs are completely set.
  • Season to taste and mix into mixture.
  • Reduce the heat; stir eggs into potato mixture.
  • Top with cheese; cover and cook until cheese is melted, 1-2 minutes.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charity Desirae Prince, 25
Polk County jailer accused of improper sexual relationship with inmate
Hunter Stuckey and Caden Alexander
2 East Texas students place in top 25 at college fishing tournament in Alabama
Mother of I20 fatal shooting victim Caitlin Elizabeth speaks out
Mother of woman killed on I-20 says trucker was trailing car before fatal shooting
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
“What happens when we have natural disasters, blood drives in those areas are cancelled. So...
American Red Cross declares national blood shortage, including in East Texas

Latest News

East Texas Kitchen Pickin' : crocheted trivets
Kitchen Pickin’: Back from break
So easy and delicious, and the scent fills your house with fall goodness, too.
Slow-cooker spiced apples by Mama Steph
East Texas Kitchen Pickin' : crocheted trivets
Kitchen Pickin': Back from break
Slow-cooker spiced apples by Mama Steph
Slow-cooker spiced apples by Mama Steph