Breakfast skillet hash by Casie Buck of Oaklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Casie Buck, who owns Oaklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast in Winnsboro, is sharing a delicious breakfast recipe that can be made in a cast iron skillet or a big Dutch oven. Perfect for fall breakfasts, and especially great over a campfire!
Breakfast Skillet Hash
Ingredients
¼ cup butter, cubed
20 ounces of refrigerated hash browns or skillet potatoes
7 ounces frozen fully cooked breakfast sausage links, thawed and cut in ½ in pieces
6 oz Maple Pork Sausage pieces
¼ cup chopped onion
¼ cup chopped green pepper
12 large eggs, lightly beaten
Season All to taste (salt and pepper are an option as well)
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
- In a deep 12-inch cast iron skillet, melt the butter.
- Add the potatoes, sausage, onion, and green pepper.
- Cook, uncovered, over medium heat util potatoes are lightly browned, 15-20 minutes.
- Push the potato mixture towards the edge of the pan.
- Pour eggs into the center of the pan.
- Cook and stir ov3er medium heat until the eggs are completely set.
- Season to taste and mix into mixture.
- Reduce the heat; stir eggs into potato mixture.
- Top with cheese; cover and cook until cheese is melted, 1-2 minutes.
