East Texas Now: A tour of the 188th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany

Lane Luckie joins East Texas Now for a tour of the 188th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany.
By Lane Luckie and Makayla Goos
Updated: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT
MUNICH, Germany (KLTV) - Lane Luckie joins East Texas Now for a live tour of the food, beer, music, carnival games, security concerns, and atmosphere at the 188th Oktoberfest celebrations in Munich, Germany.

KLTV & KTRE anchor Lane Luckie explores the deep ties between East Texas and Germany.
KLTV & KTRE anchor Lane Luckie explores the deep ties between East Texas and Germany.(Source: KLTV/KTRE staff)

KLTV & KTRE anchor Lane Luckie is traveling to Germany to explore the deep ties between East Texas and one of America’s closest allies. Click here for more coverage.

