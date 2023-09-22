Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Evening Weather at your Fingertips Friday 9-22-23

By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Another very warm day with temperatures that have topped out in the mid 90s this afternoon.  We’ve seen a few isolated showers in the northeastern corner of the state, but not much more is expected through the evening hours.  It’ll be very warm and very humid for the Red Zone tonight as temperatures will be dropping into the upper 80s just after kickoff.  Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dropping only into the mid 70s by morning.  Saturday will be mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s and a light breeze out of the south.  Sunday starts off warm and muggy with a slight chance for rain, but the best chance for rain will come Sunday evening along the cold front.  This rain will spread from north to south Sunday night into Monday morning.  By Monday afternoon, a lot of the activity will diminish and temperatures will return to near average next week with highs back in the 80s.

