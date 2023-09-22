Lufkin Art Guild to feature 170 pieces in weekend event

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Artists from across East Texas will be celebrated this weekend.

The Lufkin Art Guild is partnering with the Museum of East Texas for their annual art show.

Vice President of the Lufkin Art Guild, Aubrey Prunty, said this year showcases about 170 pieces of art from 40 artists.

“It’s really exciting to see so many different types of art in here. There’s jewelry. There’s pottery. There’s sculptures. There’s paintings. There’s photographs and sketches. It’s just really, really cool,” said Prunty.

“The artists in this show for the fall and the spring have the opportunity to compete for ribbons and awards,” she said.

Artist and Program Chairman for the Lufkin Art Guild, Joyce Jackson said it’s nice to have some recognition from the community.

“I really enjoy not only showing my work, but being able to see what the other artists in the guild have come up with. It’s so fun every time to come and see all the new things,” said Jackson.

Prunty said there will be a reception on Saturday where you can meet the artists.

“You can ask them questions. You can see how they got started. You can see what inspired that cool piece of art that you saw,” said Prunty.

She said if an artist gets a ribbon, they’ll go on to the Lone Star competition.

“You also have the opportunity to vote for your favorite, so there’s a people’s choice award, and it’s just a really neat way to recognize the talent that’s here,” said Prunty.

The event will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on September 22 and September 23 between 1-5 p.m.

The reception will be from 3 to 5 pm.

Raffle tickets will be available 1 for 1 and 6 for 5 which will feature donated art.

The Lufkin Art Guild will have another show coming later in the fall. Learn more here at the art guild’s website.

