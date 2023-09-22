Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Many dog owners have doubts about vaccines, study says

Some dog owners are hesitant when it comes to vaccines.
Some dog owners are hesitant when it comes to vaccines.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Vaccine skepticism isn’t just limited to those for humans. It’s impacting their four-legged friends as well.

New research published in the journal Vaccine found that more than half of the dog owners studied are now hesitant about vaccines.

Nearly 40% think canine vaccines are unsafe. Over 20% think they’re ineffective. And only 30% think they are medically necessary.

Veterinarians said vaccine hesitancy has always existed among dog owners, but it’s increased significantly since the pandemic when fears over covid vaccines gained traction.

Researchers said online postings about potential vaccine problems contribute to the skepticism, as well as some experiencing negative reactions when vaccinating pets.

The cost of vaccinations can also play a role.

However, veterinarians said these shots have minimum risk and maximum benefit in helping to prevent life-threatening diseases in dogs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charity Desirae Prince, 25
Polk County jailer accused of improper sexual relationship with inmate
Hunter Stuckey and Caden Alexander
2 East Texas students place in top 25 at college fishing tournament in Alabama
Mother of I20 fatal shooting victim Caitlin Elizabeth speaks out
Mother of woman killed on I-20 says trucker was trailing car before fatal shooting
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
“What happens when we have natural disasters, blood drives in those areas are cancelled. So...
American Red Cross declares national blood shortage, including in East Texas

Latest News

FILE - Jessica Burgess, the mother of a teen who allegedly illegally aborted and disposed a...
Mother sentenced for giving abortion pills to pregnant daughter in Nebraska
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical Storm Ophelia forms off the US mid-Atlantic coast, expected to bring heavy rain and wind
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee speaks during Senate...
Sen. Menendez, wife indicted on bribe charges as probe finds $100,000 in gold bars, prosecutors say
Maryland surgeons for the second time have transplanted a pig’s heart into a dying man.
Surgeons for the second time have transplanted a pig’s heart into a dying man
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Justice Clarence Thomas attended private Koch donor parties, report says