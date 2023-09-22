Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TXOGA: Crude oil production hit record high in August

Texas oil and gas production
Texas oil and gas production(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) did an economics review that found in August, Texas crude oil production was at the highest of any month on record, producing 5,668,558 barrels per day.

Natural gas production gross withdrawals were also the highest of any month on record at 34.1 billion cubic feet per day.

And Texas exported over $107 billion dollars worth of energy products in the first half of 2023.

  • $49.3 billion in crude oil
  • $33.0 billion in refined petroleum products
  • $11.1 billion in natural gas (pipeline and LNG)
  • $13.8 billion in Hydrocarbon gas liquids (HGLs)

