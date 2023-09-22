Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Waco man accused of assaulting mother, grandmother at Goodwill Store

Dustin Ryan Barron
Dustin Ryan Barron(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested a Waco man Thursday after his grandmother, his mother and another woman reported he assaulted them after he became irate at a Goodwill store.

Waco police were called to the store at 1700 S. New Road about 1:30 p.m. Thursday and arrested Dustin Ryan Barron, 30, on a third-degree felony charge of injury to an elderly person.

According to an arrest complaint, Barron “became upset and aggressive when his grandmother called his name.”

Barron began cursing and caused a disturbance and knocked the phone from a woman’s hand who was trying to call for help, the arrest affidavit alleges.

Barron’s mother grabbed him in an attempt to get him out of the store and Barron pushed his mother to the ground and struck his 66-year-old grandmother in the back of the head, according to arrest records.

Barron’s grandmother reported the blow caused her pain.

Barron remained jailed Friday in lieu of $5,000 bond.

