WATCH: Tyler’s McFall gets wide open for big score
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Lions bid for a big comeback fell short in their first loss of the season.
McKinney North was up 24-0 toward the end of the first half until Lions quarterback Caden Granberry found a wide-open Derrick McFall for a 70-yard touchdown. It appeared McFall had beaten the defending linebacker and nobody was left in the secondary to cover or tackle McFall.
The Lions outscored North, 19-7, in the second half.
Tyler falls to 4-1 on the season.
