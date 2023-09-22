WATCH: Tyler’s McFall gets wide open for big score

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Lions bid for a big comeback fell short in their first loss of the season.

McKinney North was up 24-0 toward the end of the first half until Lions quarterback Caden Granberry found a wide-open Derrick McFall for a 70-yard touchdown. It appeared McFall had beaten the defending linebacker and nobody was left in the secondary to cover or tackle McFall.

The Lions outscored North, 19-7, in the second half.

Tyler falls to 4-1 on the season.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.