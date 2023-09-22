Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Tyler’s McFall gets wide open for big score

WATCH: Tyler’s McFall gets wide open for big score
WATCH: Tyler’s McFall gets wide open for big score
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Lions bid for a big comeback fell short in their first loss of the season.

McKinney North was up 24-0 toward the end of the first half until Lions quarterback Caden Granberry found a wide-open Derrick McFall for a 70-yard touchdown. It appeared McFall had beaten the defending linebacker and nobody was left in the secondary to cover or tackle McFall.

The Lions outscored North, 19-7, in the second half.

Tyler falls to 4-1 on the season.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charity Desirae Prince, 25
Polk County jailer accused of improper sexual relationship with inmate
Hunter Stuckey and Caden Alexander
2 East Texas students place in top 25 at college fishing tournament in Alabama
Mother of I20 fatal shooting victim Caitlin Elizabeth speaks out
Mother of woman killed on I-20 says trucker was trailing car before fatal shooting
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
“What happens when we have natural disasters, blood drives in those areas are cancelled. So...
American Red Cross declares national blood shortage, including in East Texas

Latest News

Red Zone forecast
Warm temps in store for Week 5
Tyler High vs McKinney North
Tyler High Lions lose to district foe McKinney North
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Red Zone Game Ball
Whitehouse coach says team is all-in on culture
Whitehouse coach says team is all-in on culture