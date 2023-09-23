Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Austin faces the LA Galaxy in Western Conference play

The LA Galaxy visit Austin in Western Conference action
(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA Galaxy (8-11-9, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (9-13-7, 13th in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Austin FC -109, Los Angeles +253, Draw +294; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin hosts the LA Galaxy in Western Conference play.

Austin is 7-13-4 against Western Conference opponents. Austin is fifth in the Western Conference with 40 goals led by Sebastian Driussi with 10.

The Galaxy are 6-7-9 in conference play. The Galaxy are 5-0-0 when they record at least three goals.

Sunday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Galaxy won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Driussi has 10 goals and three assists for Austin. Emiliano Rigoni has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Riqui Puig has scored six goals with four assists for the Galaxy. Billy Sharp has six goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 2-5-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Galaxy: 5-2-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 6.6 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Zan Kolmanic (injured).

Galaxy: Jalen Neal (injured), Calegari (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured), Chicharito (injured), Martin Caceres (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Leah Brown on set of Wheel of Fortune.
East Texas elementary teacher to appear on Wheel of Fortune Friday night
I-20 ROAD RAGE
Van police chief, victim’s mother detail circumstances of I-20 fatal shooting
Replacing these playground slides can run more than $10,000.
Lufkin police ask for public’s help to identify park vandals
Charity Desirae Prince, 25
Polk County jailer accused of improper sexual relationship with inmate
Image courtesy Texas Parks & Wildlife
Texas Parks & Wildlife rep says size limit on alligator gar prevents overfishing

Latest News

Tarleton State receiver has full neurological function after scary injury at Texas Tech
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech tries to avoid 1st 0-3 start since 1971 when it hosts high-scoring FCS team Tarleton
Witness Jeff Mateer reviews a document during the impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General...
Texas AG Ken Paxton’s affair explains his illegal acts, former aide testifies at impeachment trial
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, arrives at the Collin County Courthouse with...
What to know about the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
American Airlines pilots ratify a new contract that includes big pay raises and bonuses