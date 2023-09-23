Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin police ask for public’s help to identify park vandals

Replacing these playground slides can run more than $10,000.
Replacing these playground slides can run more than $10,000.(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The city reported that a slide had been intentionally broken with a hammer at Grace Dunne Richardson Park and said replacing it would be costly.

The vandalism took place sometime between late Thursday and early Friday, Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said, indicating the slide has been roped off and is awaiting replacement.

They suspect someone has been intentionally using a hammer to break slides at parks over the past several months, and pointed out the “mean-spirited acts” are costly since these playground slides can run more than $10,000.

Anyone with information on who is responsible is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leah Brown on set of Wheel of Fortune.
East Texas elementary teacher to appear on Wheel of Fortune Friday night
I-20 ROAD RAGE
Van police chief, victim’s mother detail circumstances of I-20 fatal shooting
Charity Desirae Prince, 25
Polk County jailer accused of improper sexual relationship with inmate
Image courtesy Texas Parks & Wildlife
Texas Parks & Wildlife rep says size limit on alligator gar prevents overfishing
Lufkin Art Guild to feature 170 pieces in weekend event
Lufkin Art Guild to feature 170 pieces in weekend event

Latest News

A gate at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp outside Berlin, Germany displays the phrase,...
Texas orders review of efforts to educate K-12 students about atrocities of Holocaust
Rather than a two-week notice, James Wilcox has given a two-year notice, and there’s a reason...
Longview ISD superintendent discusses plans to retire
Country Place Senior Living in Jacksonville broke ground Friday for their new memory care...
Country Place Senior Living breaks ground for new memory care residence
Vietnam Medal of Honor recipients visit Bullard’s Brook Hill School
Vietnam Medal of Honor recipients visit Bullard's Brook Hill School