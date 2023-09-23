Lufkin police ask for public’s help to identify park vandals

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The city reported that a slide had been intentionally broken with a hammer at Grace Dunne Richardson Park and said replacing it would be costly.

The vandalism took place sometime between late Thursday and early Friday, Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said, indicating the slide has been roped off and is awaiting replacement.

They suspect someone has been intentionally using a hammer to break slides at parks over the past several months, and pointed out the “mean-spirited acts” are costly since these playground slides can run more than $10,000.

Anyone with information on who is responsible is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

