Saturday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies today, with a few passing clouds through the morning and afternoon. It will be a warm, if not hot, afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 90s, feeling like the triple digits in some areas. Mostly clear skies tonight, temps cooling into the 80s. Overnight/Sunday morning, a chance for showers and storms returns to East Texas. There will be the possibly for a few morning storms tomorrow, then a higher chance for showers and storms during the late afternoon, evening, and overnight into Monday. We do ask that you remain weather alert tomorrow as a couple storms could become strong to severe. With tomorrow’s storms will come the passage of our next cold front, taking highs back into the 80s for the first part of next week. By the end of the week, highs are back into the low 90s - warm and above normal for late September. Have a great Saturday.

