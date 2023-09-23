Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Store employee fatally shot while helping customer put bags in vehicle

Police are investigating a possible accidental shooting that took place as an employee set grocery bags near a rife on a customer’s vehicle back seat.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - Police are investigating a possible accidental shooting that took place as an employee set grocery bags near a rife on a customer’s vehicle back seat.

Officers responded to a fatal shooting on Friday in the parking lot of Crump Food Store in the 700 block of West Houston Street, according to a release from Linden Police Chief David Dulude.

Dulude said the incident took place shortly after 3:30 p.m. Witnesses reported a store employee, Larry Lawrence, 39, of Queen City, was placing groceries on the back seat of a vehicle near a dog. He reportedly began to pet the dog, when a .22 rifle, also located on the back seat, discharged and struck him in the chest. Witnesses said they tried to resuscitate Lawrence, and first responders were called.

Upon arrival, EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Dulude said Lawrence was pronounced dead at the helipad site.

The chief said that although the incident appears to be accidental at this time, the case is under investigation. Exactly what caused the rifle to fire remains unclear, Dulude said, but he expressed condolences to Lawrence’s loved ones.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leah Brown on set of Wheel of Fortune.
East Texas elementary teacher to appear on Wheel of Fortune Friday night
I-20 ROAD RAGE
Van police chief, victim’s mother detail circumstances of I-20 fatal shooting
Charity Desirae Prince, 25
Polk County jailer accused of improper sexual relationship with inmate
Image courtesy Texas Parks & Wildlife
Texas Parks & Wildlife rep says size limit on alligator gar prevents overfishing
Lufkin Art Guild to feature 170 pieces in weekend event
Lufkin Art Guild to feature 170 pieces in weekend event

Latest News

Replacing these playground slides can run more than $10,000.
Lufkin police ask for public’s help to identify park vandals
A gate at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp outside Berlin, Germany displays the phrase,...
Texas orders review of efforts to educate K-12 students about atrocities of Holocaust
Rather than a two-week notice, James Wilcox has given a two-year notice, and there’s a reason...
Longview ISD superintendent discusses plans to retire
Country Place Senior Living in Jacksonville broke ground Friday for their new memory care...
Country Place Senior Living breaks ground for new memory care residence