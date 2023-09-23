Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Wings to visit Aces Sunday

The Dallas Wings will take on the Las Vegas Aces
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dallas Wings (22-18, 11-9 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (34-6, 18-2 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -10.5; over/under is 174.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS:

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces play the Dallas Wings.

The Aces' record in Western Conference play is 18-2. Las Vegas leads the Western Conference averaging 92.8 points and is shooting 48.6%.

The Wings have gone 11-9 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks 12th in the WNBA averaging 6.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 31.7% from deep. Arike Ogunbowale leads the team averaging 2.9 makes while shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: A'ja Wilson is shooting 55.8% and averaging 22.9 points for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Ogunbowale is averaging 21.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wings. Satou Sabally is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 8-2, averaging 91.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Wings: 6-4, averaging 92.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Leah Brown on set of Wheel of Fortune.
East Texas elementary teacher to appear on Wheel of Fortune Friday night
I-20 ROAD RAGE
Van police chief, victim’s mother detail circumstances of I-20 fatal shooting
Replacing these playground slides can run more than $10,000.
Lufkin police ask for public’s help to identify park vandals
Charity Desirae Prince, 25
Polk County jailer accused of improper sexual relationship with inmate
Image courtesy Texas Parks & Wildlife
Texas Parks & Wildlife rep says size limit on alligator gar prevents overfishing

Latest News

Tarleton State receiver has full neurological function after scary injury at Texas Tech
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech tries to avoid 1st 0-3 start since 1971 when it hosts high-scoring FCS team Tarleton
Witness Jeff Mateer reviews a document during the impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General...
Texas AG Ken Paxton’s affair explains his illegal acts, former aide testifies at impeachment trial
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, arrives at the Collin County Courthouse with...
What to know about the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
American Airlines pilots ratify a new contract that includes big pay raises and bonuses