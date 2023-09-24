Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

3 adults and 2 children are killed when a Florida train strikes their SUV

FILE - The impact flipped the SUV several times, ejecting the five passengers who died.
FILE - The impact flipped the SUV several times, ejecting the five passengers who died.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — Three adults and two children were killed when their SUV was struck by a freight train at an unguarded crossing in central Florida, authorities said. Two other adults are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said that just before 7 p.m. Saturday, a Cadillac Escalade crossed the tracks into the path of a train going 55 mph (88 kph). The crossing does not have gates or a warning bell, only a stop sign and a railroad crossing sign.

Officials said the train’s engineer and a nearby car both sounded their horns and the engineer tried to stop, but it was too late. The impact flipped the SUV several times, ejecting the five passengers who died.

Sheriff Chad Chronister told reporters the SUV looked like “a soft drink can that’s been crushed.” He said it is unclear why the SUV moved into the train’s path.

“The word ‘devastating’ doesn’t even begin to describe the tragedy that unfolded here,” Chronister said. “Hillsborough County lost a family today, and our hearts are shattered.”

The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

Plant City is an agricultural town about 25 miles east of Tampa.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPC Outlook
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday into Monday morning
Replacing these playground slides can run more than $10,000.
Lufkin police ask for public’s help to identify park vandals
Store employee fatally shot while helping customer put bags in vehicle
Leah Brown on set of Wheel of Fortune.
East Texas elementary teacher to appear on Wheel of Fortune Friday night
A gate at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp outside Berlin, Germany displays the phrase,...
Texas orders review of efforts to educate K-12 students about atrocities of Holocaust

Latest News

Waves generated by Tropical Storm Ophelia crash up on the banks of the Potomac River along...
Weakening Ophelia still poses a risk of coastal flooding and heavy rain in some parts of the US
FILE - This illustration provided by NASA depicts the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft at the asteroid...
NASA’s first asteroid samples land on Earth after release from spacecraft
President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
The Biden administration is poised to allow Israeli citizens to travel to the US without a US visa
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, photo, former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife Rosalynn...
Former President Jimmy Carter makes appearance at peanut festival ahead of his 99th birthday