East Texas meteorologists attend National Weather Service workshop

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KLTV) - KLTV’s chief meteorologist was in attendance Saturday at the National Weather Service’s media workshop in Shreveport.

The event was held to discuss how the weather service and the news media can effectively work together to get out important weather updates to you -- the viewers.

“So many changes, so many changes not only to severe weather and how we message severe weather, but also to consolidate things,” said National Weather Service Senior Meteorologist Michael Berry. “There are a lot of different products that we can consolidate. We can trim the fat, so to speak, so that we can be more collaborative with our media partners and so the general public can get more out of what we do and especially what TV meteorologists do.”

Katie Vossler joined several other TV meteorologists from the Tyler, Longview and Shreveport media markets at the workshop.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.