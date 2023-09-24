Sunday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Already this morning we’ve seen showers and storms in part of East Texas, some severe too. We’ll hold onto a chance for a few more showers and storms through the morning, then see a break in activity on radar for the afternoon. Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the 90s. Late this afternoon into the evening hours, a second round of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop near the Red River and I-30. This round of storms will move through East Texas overnight, bringing with it the possibility of more strong to severe storms. Since last night, the tornado risk has decreased and is now very low, but not zero. The main concerns will be strong wind, large hail, and flooding. Thunderstorms will move through the area overnight, clearing north to south by Monday morning. Because these storms will be moving through during the night, aka nocturnal thunderstorms, please make sure you have a way to be alerted to dangerous weather while you’re sleeping. Emergency alerts on your mobile phone and our free KLTV/KTRE weather apps are great resources if enabled. Thundercall and NOAA Weather Radio are two more. Again, please make sure you have a way to receive alerts today and tonight. Once storms end Monday morning, we’ll hold onto a low chance for a few showers Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, then the rest of the week looks dry. We’ll see a brief cool down with highs in the 80s through Wednesday, then make a return to the 90s for the second half of the week. Have a blessed and safe Sunday.

