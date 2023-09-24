WATCH: Disney World black bear released into national forest after romp through Magic Kingdom

SILVER SPRINGS SHORES, Florida (KLTV) - The bear that was captured on the grounds of Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Florida has been released into the Ocala National Forest.

A bear was spotted in a tree at Walt Disney World last week and caused parts of the Magic Kingdom to be temporarily closed.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said its bear management team successfully captured an adult, female bear, according to NPR.

She was released into the Ocala National Forest later that same day, and video shows a team encouraging her to trundle off into the trees.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.