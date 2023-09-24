Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Disney World black bear released into national forest after romp through Magic Kingdom

Video shows a team encouraging her to trundle off into the trees. Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRINGS SHORES, Florida (KLTV) - The bear that was captured on the grounds of Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Florida has been released into the Ocala National Forest.

A bear was spotted in a tree at Walt Disney World last week and caused parts of the Magic Kingdom to be temporarily closed.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said its bear management team successfully captured an adult, female bear, according to NPR.

She was released into the Ocala National Forest later that same day, and video shows a team encouraging her to trundle off into the trees.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPC Outlook
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday into Monday morning
Replacing these playground slides can run more than $10,000.
Lufkin police ask for public’s help to identify park vandals
Store employee fatally shot while helping customer put bags in vehicle
Leah Brown on set of Wheel of Fortune.
East Texas elementary teacher to appear on Wheel of Fortune Friday night
A gate at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp outside Berlin, Germany displays the phrase,...
Texas orders review of efforts to educate K-12 students about atrocities of Holocaust

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, photo, former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife Rosalynn...
Former President Jimmy Carter makes appearance at peanut festival ahead of his 99th birthday
A skydiver at a festival in England performed an impressive stunt by landing on an inflatable...
WATCH: Skydiver lands perfectly on inflatable unicorn
President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White...
US will establish diplomatic ties with the Cook Islands and Niue as Biden hosts Pacific leaders
President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
The Biden administration is poised to allow Israeli citizens to travel to the US without a US visa
Waves generated by Tropical Storm Ophelia crash up on the banks of the Potomac River along...
Weakening Ophelia still poses a risk of coastal flooding and heavy rain in some parts of the US