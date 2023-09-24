Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman fatally shot by Temple PD officer pointed weapon at officers, police say

File Graphic (KWTX)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a deadly shooting involving a Temple Police Department officer who fatally shot a woman.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the 500 block of N. 12th Street.

The police department said officers were responding to a “disturbance with shots fired” when they encountered a woman in possession of a firearm.

The woman allegedly pointed the gun at officers and one officer discharged their firearm, striking her with a round, police said.

Police and first responders provided medical assistance, and the woman was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The officer involved in the deadly shooting has been placed on administrative leave with pay, which is standard practice.

The internal affairs division is also investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously.

The name of the woman was not released by police.

