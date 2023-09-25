Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bank robbery suspect killed in Sherman officer-involved shooting


According to the Sherman Police Department, a man was shot and killed Saturday night by an officer outside of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2772 in Sherman.
By KXII Staff and Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man wanted in recent bank robbery was shot and killed by police Friday night after allegedly pulling a handgun outside the VFW, according to a Sherman police report.

Police said it happened around 9:40 Friday night at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2772 on Baker Drive in Sherman.

Lieutenant Jeremy Cox said the caller told police a man had cut their phone lines and had a weapon.

“The Sherman Police Dept. received a call about a disturbance at the VFW,” Cox said. “They located him. He pulled a handgun, which forced our officer to shoot.”

Those shots were captured on a security camera from a nearby medical supply store.

Police said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the shooting, the suspect was identified as Larry Wayne Harvey, III.

Cox said Harvey was wanted for aggravated robbery as a suspect in a bank robbery last week at First United Bank in Sherman.

“Our criminal investigation division had actually already obtained an arrest warrant for him in reference to that robbery,” Cox said.

The Texas Rangers are conducting an investigation into the shooting.





