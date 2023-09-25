Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hanging on to low-end rain chances through the mid-week time frame with just a slight drop in temperatures

Rain chances will be going down, but not out, as we head through the next couple of days.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have had multiple rounds of showers and heavy, drenching thunderstorms make their way through the Piney Woods last night and then, again, early this morning thanks to a slow-moving frontal boundary combining with lots of moisture and ample lift in the atmosphere.

It will be partly cloudy overnight with a few areas of patchy fog.  Lows will be in the upper 60′s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a low-end, 20% chance of rain due to the frontal boundary stalling out across our southern counties and communities the next couple of days.  Otherwise, it will be on the warm side with just a slight drop in the humidity levels.

The remainder of the week and this weekend will be mostly sunny and dry with very little fanfare expected as the weather will remain quiet in our part of the state.   Daytime highs will be in the lower 90′s with overnight lows in the upper 60′s.

A weak frontal passage over the weekend may drop our humidity levels a few more notches for Sunday and early next week.  If this comes to fruition, then we will have slightly cooler temperatures and pleasant, fall mornings back on the menu.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

