Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Ken Paxton’s deputy demands back pay for months the attorney general was suspended

The attorney general’s hinted at legal action against Comptroller Glenn Hegar if Paxton isn’t paid, calling the withholding of his salary during impeachment an “injustice.”
Ken Paxton
Ken Paxton(KCBD)
By KEATON PETERS
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is threatening legal action against Comptroller Glenn Hegar if Paxton does not receive back pay for the period he was suspended and awaiting his impeachment trial in the Texas Senate.

In a letter obtained by The Texas Tribune, Paxton’s office charges that the comptroller violated state law and the Texas Constitution “by refusing to issue salary payments to a duly elected statewide officeholder.”

“Public servants may continue to receive a salary while on leave for investigatory purposes,” wrote First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster.

Paxton, who was impeached by the House in May and automatically suspended from his duties, was reinstated as attorney general following the conclusion of his trial in the Senate on September 16. Paxton was acquitted on 16 counts that centered around allegations he received bribes from friend and political donor Nate Paul, and he retaliated against whistleblowers within his office. Four other charges were then dismissed by the Senate.

A spokesman for the comptroller did not immediately answer a phone call seeking comment on the letter. But in the letter, Webster indicated that the comptroller’s office has denied a request to pay Paxton.

The letter also indicates that the comptroller has sought to recover money that Hegar’s office believes was “overpaid” to Paxton.

The attorney general denied that request, instead putting the comptroller on notice that he had “created legal liability for the State of Texas” by not offering Paxton the back pay.

“This office is considering all legal avenues to correct this injustice.”

Patrick Svitek contributed reporting.

COPYRIGHT 2023 TEXAS TRIBUNE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

SPC Outlook
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday into Monday morning
Store employee fatally shot while helping customer put bags in vehicle
Police lights
Lufkin man killed in 1-vehicle crash in Harrison County
Replacing these playground slides can run more than $10,000.
Lufkin police ask for public’s help to identify park vandals
"I was ready to solve puzzles. I was ready to win some money!"
‘I’m still living on a cloud’: Lufkin woman shares contestant experience on Wheel of Fortune

Latest News

A gate at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp outside Berlin, Germany displays the phrase,...
Texas orders review of efforts to educate K-12 students about atrocities of Holocaust
Texas Senator Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville)
East Texas state senator stands by votes to convict Ken Paxton
Baylor University
Baylor settles Title IX lawsuits with 15 sexual assault victims
Paxton and Trump have long been closely aligned, with the Texas attorney general leading a...
Donald Trump claims credit for saving Ken Paxton
Congressman Nathaniel Moran
Congressman Moran supports U.S. House Speaker McCarthy’s impeachment inquiry