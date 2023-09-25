Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin man killed in 1-vehicle crash in Harrison County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin man is dead following a crash near Marshall on Friday.

According to a Texas DPS report, Billy R. Warren, 47, of Lufkin, was killed in a crash one mile west of Marshall around 6:58 p.m. Friday. The report said Warren was driving east on I-20 when he veered off the roadway to the right before overcorrecting and rolling the vehicle.

Warren was pronounced dead on the scene. According to the report, road and weather conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash. No other injuries were reported.

