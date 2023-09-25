Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday’s Weather: Showers/storms ending this morning, then clearing skies this afternoon

By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Overnight showers and thunderstorms come to an end through the morning, exiting the area north to south by mid-morning. We’ll keep a low chance for a few isolated showers through the afternoon, but the bulk of the rain expected for today has already moved through the area this morning. Temperatures to start our Monday will be in the 60s and 70s, and we’ll warm into the mid 80s this afternoon. Low chances for rain will again be in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, mainly for southern areas/Deep East Texas. Temperatures through the week will slowly warm back into the low 90s, which will keep us in the above normal range on temps through the foreseeable future. Though it has been and will continue to be warm, we’ve also seen above normal rainfall as of late, and I would suspect to see some changes to the burn bans this week and hopefully improvements on drought and fire danger. Updates to come. Have a great week.

